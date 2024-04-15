Amarnath Yatra 2024: Route, fees, age limit, docs required

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Advance registration for annual pilgrimage begins

The Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) has unveiled the highly anticipated schedule for the annual pilgrimage of the Amarnath Yatra in 2024. According to the announcement made on Sunday, the pilgrimage will commence on June 29 and conclude on August 19.

Located 141 km from the capital Srinagar at an altitude of 12,756 feet above sea level, the holy cave of Amarnath attracts lakhs of devotees from all over the country every year. The devotees visit the temple's holy shrine to worship 'Baba Barfani' during 'Shravani Mela in July–August (Shravan month in the Hindu calendar), the only time in the whole year when the Amarnath Cave is accessible. The annual 'Amarnath Yatra' is marked by 'Pratham Pujan'.

But before the official commencement of the journey, we bring to you all the important details related to the Amarnath Yatra 2024.

Registration Details:

Registration for the 52-day-long yatra has officially begun starting today. The pilgrims are requested to register themselves through designated bank branches using biometric eKYC authentication in real-time. They are requested to complete the process within the specified timeframe to secure their spot while having a hassle-free travel.

It is pertinent to note that registration operates on a first-come, first-served basis.

Further, the devotees at the time of registration need to ensure that they have a valid Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC) issued by an authorized doctor, an Aadhar Card, or a government-recognized valid identity card obtained on or after April 8, 2024.

Registration Fees

The registration fee for Yatra 2024 is Rs. 150 per person.

Collect your RFID card

All the registered passengers must collect the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) card from designated centers in Jammu and Kashmir divisions before commencing the journey.

Remember, no passenger will be allowed to cross the entry control gate at Domel/Chandanwadi without a valid RFID card.

About the routes

Devotees can reach the holy shrine via two routes: the traditional 48-kilometer Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district or the shorter but steeper 14-kilometer Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

Guidelines for Pilgrims:

To ensure a safe and seamless pilgrimage experience, here are some guidelines:

-Obtain a medical certificate from an authorized hospital or doctor in your state.

-Pilgrims must be aged between 13 and 17 years; individuals younger or older will not be allowed to undertake the pilgrimage.

-Pregnant women beyond 6 weeks of pregnancy are not permitted to undertake the pilgrimage.

-Carry the original ID proofs and Medical Certificate while traveling to ensure hassle travel