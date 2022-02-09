Bhuj-bound Alliance Air flight drops engine cover at Mumbai airport before take off; probe initiated

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Probe initiated into incident of Alliance Air flight taking off from Mumbai without engine cover

Highlights The cowl fell off on the runway at the airport while the flight was preparing to depart

The issue was reported by the Mumbai Air traffic controller (ATC)

The flight, however, landed safely at the Bhuj airport

An Alliance Air flight took off from Mumbai airport to Bhuj on Wednesday morning, but without the engine cowl (cover). According to the details, the cowl fell off on the runway at the airport while the flight was preparing to depart. Though the flight landed safely at the Bhuj airport, a probe has been initiated into the incident against the airlines, a DGCA official said.

The issue was reported by the Mumbai Air traffic controller (ATC) soon after the flight took off.

Commenting on the incident, a source with the Mumbai airport said, "Alliance Air was scheduled to fly from Mumbai to Bhuj, while the aircraft's engine cowl fell on the runway and took off without an engine cover."

Pictures shared by news agency ANI showed the plane without its engine cowl.

"It was reported by Mumbai ATC that Engine Cowling has been found on runway side after takeoff. It appeared to be from ATR aircraft VT-RKJ at BOM which was operating 91-625(BOM-BHJ). The aircraft is still in continuation of flight," Mumbai airport official said.

Captain Amit Singh, an aviation expert, blamed poor maintenance work for the incident.

"Incidents of cowl separation usually occur post maintenance activity if latches are not secured. The crew is also expected to ensure that the engine cowl is sited before commencing the flight," he said.

