Aligarh: 1 injured as mob attacks police team amid lockdown orders

Police personnel in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh were attacked on Wednesday after they tried to shut down shops in the district. Amid the lockdown orders, authorities in the district have allowed a local grocery market to remain functional from 6 am to 10 am everyday. According to the details, the incident occurred when the police personnel had visited the market area to order the closure of shops.

One policeman was injured in the incident which took place in the Bhojpura area in Kotwali police circle.

According to reports, a large number of people had come to the vegetable market when a police team reached there and asked the vendors to shut their shops at the specified time.

The people there started pelting stones at the police team and additional forces were rushed in to control the situation.

A police official said that efforts were on to identify persons who had indulged in stone-pelting and strict action would be taken against them.

