Aligarh boy is suspect in Chinese hawala racket

When a team of officials belonging to different government agencies reached Peepal village in Khair area in Aligarh on Friday to meet one Rahul, they were shocked, to put it rather mildly.

Seeing Rahul's house, reportedly a director in two Chinese firms and shareholder in two others, the team went back after making polite inquiries from the family, mainly his father Shyam Sunder and mother.

The officials spoke to Rahul on the phone and he told them that he has been working in Gurugram in a motor vehicle parts' firm since the past one year. He said that one person offered him another part-time job at an office, located in DLF Cyber City, and he readily agreed.

Rahul told the team that the person, Saggu, had taken his Aadhar and PAN card when he joined the job.

The documents were apparently used without his consent in a recent money laundering racket that has been unearthed in Delhi.

Since Sunday afternoon, Rahul's mobile phone has been switched off and his father is also untraceable.

According to sources, Rahul's family owns 12 bighas of land and agriculture is their only source of income.

Family members, who are now unwilling to speak to the media, are 'shocked' that their son is allegedly a millionaire.

"We cannot believe that Rahul could be involved in anything like this. His house is dilapidated and there are no signs of such money coming in," said a neighbour who refused to be identified.

Meanwhile, in its probe into a hawala racket being run by Chinese entities, income tax officials have found that a suspect, Lou Sang, had changed his identity to Charlie Pang, an Indian national.

He held an Indian passport and even an Aadhaar card and was married to a girl from Manipur. He got the passport issued from Manipur.

The I-T department, last week, had busted a hawala racket perpetrated by a few Chinese individuals and their Indian associates. The initial probe revealed that one Lou Sang was representing many Chinese firms for hawala operations in India. It was found that Sang operated over 40 bank accounts, created by various dummy entities, which received advances of thousands of crores from shell companies.

Department officials have also raided bank employees and premises of several Chinese companies, suspecting the scam to be well over Rs 1,000 crore.

The accused, who has been running this hawala racket for the past three years, kept on changing his addresses frequently. Earlier, he used to stay in Dwarka area of Delhi but his current address changed to DLF.

