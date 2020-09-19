NIA busts Pak-sponsored Al-Qaeda module in West Bengal and Kerala plotting to attack Delhi

Image Source : FILE 9 Al-Qaeda operatives held as NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in West Bengal and Kerala

In a major win, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested 9 Al-Qaeda operatives in raids conducted at multiple locations in Murshidabad, West Bengal and Ernakulam, Kerala. As per the preliminary investigation, these individuals were radicalised by Pakistan-based Al-Qaeda terrorists on social media and were motivated to undertake attacks at multiple places including the National Capital Region.

According to NIA, The module was actively indulging in fundraising and a few members of gang were planning to travel to New Delhi to procure arms and ammunition. "These arrests have pre-empted possible terrorist attacks in various parts of the country," news agency ANI reported quoting NIA.

"NIA had learnt about an inter-state module of Al-Qaeda operatives at various locations in India including West-Bengal and Kerala. The group was planning to undertake terrorist attacks at vital installations in India with an aim to kill innocent people and strike terror in their minds," an official statement by the NIA reads.

A large quantity of incriminating materials incl digital devices, documents, jihadi literature, sharp weapons, country-made firearms, a locally fabricated body armour, articles and literature used for making home-made explosive devices have been seized from their possession.

The details of the arrested accused are as follows:

Murshid Hasan, currently a resident of Ernakulam, Kerala.

Iyakub Biswas, currently a resident of Ernakulam, Kerala.

Mosaraf Hossen, currently a resident of Ernakulam, Kerala.

​Najmus Sakib, a resident of Murshidabad, West Bengal.

Abu Sufiyan, a resident of Murshidabad, West Bengal

Mainul Mondal, a resident of Murshidabad West Bengal.

Leu Yean Ahmed, a resident of Murshidabad, West Bengal .

Al Mamun Kamal, a resident of Murshidabad, West Bengal.

​Atitur Rehman, a resident of Murshidabad, West Bengal.

Leu Yean Ahmed and Abu Sufiyan from West Bengal and Mosaraf Hossen & ​Murshid Hasan from Kerala are among the nine Al-Qaeda terrorists arrested by National Investigation Agency (NIA) pic.twitter.com/jMnRjTIjED — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2020

