Akhilesh Yadav gets CBI summons in illegal mining case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Akhilesh Yadav

The CBI has sent summons to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in connection with an illegal mining case. Summons have been sent under 160 CRPC. The case pertains to illegal mining when Akhilesh Yadav was the Chief Minister between 2012 and 2016.

The CBI has called Akhilesh Yadav as a witness on February 29 and has sent summons in this case.

It was alleged that public servants in criminal conspiracy with other accused allowed illegal mining of Minor Minerals in District Hamirpur (UP) during the period 2012-2016. It was further alleged that they had illegally granted fresh leases for mining of sand, renewed existing leases and permitted obstructed period to the existing leaseholders and thereby caused wrongful loss to the Government exchequer and undue gain to themselves.

It was also alleged that other persons were allowed to excavate minor minerals illegally, to commit theft of the minor minerals and to extort money from the leaseholders as well as from the drivers of the vehicles transporting minor minerals. Earlier, searches were also conducted on 05.01.2019 at 12 places in the Districts of Hamirpur, Jalon, Noida, Kanpur and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh and in Delhi. During the searches incriminating material pertaining to illegal sand mining; huge cash and Gold were recovered.