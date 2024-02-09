Friday, February 09, 2024
     
Akhilesh Yadav's first reaction on Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Charan Singh, says 'Very happy'

The government announced that Former Prime Ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao, and legendary agricultural scientist Dr MS Swaminathan will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: February 09, 2024 13:46 IST
Leader of the Opposition in UP Assembly and former CM
Image Source : PTI Leader of the Opposition in UP Assembly and former CM Akhilesh Yadav with party MLAs.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that they are happy with the government's decision to confer Bharat Ratna to farmer leader and forme Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh adding they and farmers have been demanding it for a long time.

A while ago, RLD's Jayant Chaudhary also made a remark on the government's announcement to confer Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Charan Singh saying "Dil Jeet Liya".

"Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh dedicated to his incomparable contribution to the country," Prime Minister Modi said while announcing the government's decision.

"It is the good fortune of our government that former Prime Minister of the country Chaudhary Charan Singh is being honoured with Bharat Ratna. This honor is dedicated to his incomparable contribution to the country. He had dedicated his entire life to the rights of farmers and their welfare," PM Modi wrote. 

"Be it the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh or the Home Minister of the country and even as an MLA, he always gave impetus to nation building. He also stood firmly against the Emergency. His dedication to our farmer brothers and sisters and his commitment to democracy during the Emergency is inspiring to the entire nation," the Prime Minister said.

