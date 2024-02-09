Akhilesh Yadav's first reaction on Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Charan Singh, says 'Very happy'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Leader of the Opposition in UP Assembly and former CM Akhilesh Yadav with party MLAs.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that they are happy with the government's decision to confer Bharat Ratna to farmer leader and forme Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh adding they and farmers have been demanding it for a long time.

A while ago, RLD's Jayant Chaudhary also made a remark on the government's announcement to confer Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Charan Singh saying "Dil Jeet Liya".

"Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh dedicated to his incomparable contribution to the country," Prime Minister Modi said while announcing the government's decision.

"It is the good fortune of our government that former Prime Minister of the country Chaudhary Charan Singh is being honoured with Bharat Ratna. This honor is dedicated to his incomparable contribution to the country. He had dedicated his entire life to the rights of farmers and their welfare," PM Modi wrote.

"Be it the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh or the Home Minister of the country and even as an MLA, he always gave impetus to nation building. He also stood firmly against the Emergency. His dedication to our farmer brothers and sisters and his commitment to democracy during the Emergency is inspiring to the entire nation," the Prime Minister said.

ALSO READ | MS Swaminathan to be conferred with Bharat Ratna: Know about 'father of India's Green Revolution’