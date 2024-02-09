MS Swaminathan to be conferred with Bharat Ratna: Know about 'father of India's Green Revolution’

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) MS Swaminathan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that agronomist MS Swaminathan will be conferred with the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour of the country.

"It is a matter of immense joy that the Government of India is conferring the Bharat Ratna on Dr. MS Swaminathan Ji, in recognition of his monumental contributions to our nation in agriculture and farmers’ welfare," said PM Modi in a post on X.

Contributions to agriculture

Swaminathan's pivotal contributions to agriculture have revolutionised food security in India and earned him global recognition. Survived by his three daughters—Soumya Swaminathan, Madhura Swaminathan, and Nitya Swaminathan—his legacy is defined by his lifelong dedication to sustainable agriculture.

As a plant geneticist, Swaminathan played a crucial role in the Green Revolution, which transformed Indian agriculture. His advocacy for sustainable farming practices positioned him as a world leader in ensuring food security sustainably.

From 1972 to 1979, he served as the Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research and Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Agricultural Research and Education.

His outstanding contributions garnered numerous prestigious awards, including the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Community Leadership in 1971 and the inaugural World Food Prize in 1987. He was also honoured with the Padma Shri in 1967, the Padma Bhushan in 1972, and the Padma Vibhushan in 1989.

As the Chair of the National Commission on Farmers, Swaminathan played a pivotal role in addressing farmer distress. The commission's recommendations, including setting a minimum selling price at least 50 per cent higher than the weighted average cost of products, aimed to alleviate challenges faced by farmers.

Swaminathan's influence extended beyond India's borders, with Time magazine recognising him as one of the most influential Asians of the 20th century.

Throughout his life, he championed the idea that "The future belongs to nations with grains, not guns." Achieving food security and ensuring the right to food for all Indians remained a persistent challenge, one that Swaminathan tirelessly worked towards addressing.