'When Akhilesh couldn't fulfil own dream of becoming CM...': Mayawati's swipe at SP chief

BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday mocked Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav for his remark that he wanted her to become the Prime Minister in 2019. Taking a direct swipe at Akhilesh, Mayawati wondered how someone who could not fulfil his own dream of becoming the Chief Minister will manage to realise the aspirations of others.

"When the SP chief could not fulfil his own dream of becoming the chief minister (of Uttar Pradesh) even after securing the votes of Muslims and Yadavs and forming an alliance with several parties, how can he fulfil the dream of others to become the prime minister," she tweeted in Hindi.

Mayawati in another tweet wondered how a party that managed to win only five seats in Uttar Pradesh in the last Lok Sabha polls despite stitching up an alliance with the BSP will make her the Prime Minister.

"Therefore, they need to stop making such childish statements," she added.

Yadav had yesterday said that he wanted Mayawati to become the Prime Minister and that the SP had forged an alliance with her party for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls for this. His remark came immediately after Mayawati said she never aspired to be the President and that she can only "dream of becoming the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and the prime minister of the country in the days to come". She had said this while responding to Akhilesh's comment suggesting that the BJP could make her the President.

"I can only dream of becoming the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and the prime minister of the country in the days to come but can never dream of becoming the President," the BSP leader, who has been CM four times, told reporters on Thursday.

The SP and BSP had contested the 2019 general election in an alliance but parted ways subsequently and have regularly hit out at each other since then.

