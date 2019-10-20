Image Source : PTI Akhilesh asks CM to meet kin of those killed due to 'bad law and order situation' too in UP

Shortly after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met the family members of the little-known Hindu outfit's chief Kamlesh Tiwari, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav asked him to meet the kin of those killed in the state "due to bad law and order" too.

"The CM's meeting the family members of the victim who was murdered in Lucknow is a welcome step. I hope the CM will visit Allahabad, Kannauj, Jhansi and Meerut also where family members of those killed due to bad law and order resides." Separate murder incidents were reported in Allahabad, Kannauj, Jhansi and Meerut districts in the past few days.

Tiwari's family members had earlier met the chief minister at his residence and demanded capital punishment for his killers. Tiwari's distraught mother, his wife and three sons spent around 30 minutes with the chief minister. Sources said the chief minister assured all possible help to the family during the meeting, assuring them that the police are seriously probing the case and the guilty persons will not be spared.

The Samajwadi Party had on Saturday targeted the state government over Tiwari's murder in the state capital and sought a reply from the chief minister on this.

"Constables are yours, SO is yours, CO is yours, SP is yours, SSP is yours, DIG is yours, IG is yours and DGP is also yours. Despite this, there is a daring murder in the state capital. The CM should give a reply," the SP had said on Saturday.