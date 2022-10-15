Saturday, October 15, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Bangalore-bound Akasa Air flight suffers bird hit; returns safely to Mumbai airport

Bangalore-bound Akasa Air flight suffers bird hit; returns safely to Mumbai airport

The aircraft was grounded for a detailed inspection and has now returned to service, an official statement informed.

PTI Reported By: PTI Mumbai Published on: October 15, 2022 17:05 IST
Akasa Air started its operations on August 7 this year.
Image Source : PTI Akasa Air started its operations on August 7 this year.

A Bangalore-bound Akasa Air flight from here returned to the city airport due to a burning smell in the cabin, which later turned out to be due to a bird strike, a DGCA official said on Saturday. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is looking into the incident, the official said.

The number of passengers on board the flight could not be immediately known. "The aircraft VT-YAE, operating Akasa Air flight AKJ1103 from Mumbai for Bangalore was involved in air turnback due to the burning smell felt in the cabin. The smell increased as the thrust was increased," said the official.

The DGCA official said, however, no other abnormality including in engine parameters was observed. "After landing during the inspection, bird remains were found on engine number 1 of the aircraft," he said and added that, "the burning smell was due to bird strike," he stated.

Confirming that its Bangalore flight returned to Mumbai due to odour in the cabin, resulting from the bird hit, Akasa Air in a statement said, "The aircraft landed safely in Mumbai and all passengers were deboarded. Arrangements were made to accommodate their journey."

The aircraft was positioned (grounded) for a detailed inspection and has now returned to service, it added. Akasa Air started its operations on August 7 this year.

ALSO READ | Akasa Air suffers data breach, customer info accessed by unauthorised people

ALSO READ | Indian airlines Akasa Air's first flight takes off from Mumbai, Scindia launches operations

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News