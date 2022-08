Follow us on Image Source : PTI India's new Akasa Air commences operations, takes off first flight on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route

Highlights India's brand new airline Akasa Air commenced operations today.

It took off its first flight on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route.

It was inaugurated by Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia.

Akasa Airlines news: India's brand new airline Akasa Air commenced operations today, as it took off its first flight on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. It was inaugurated by Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia along with MoS General Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd.). The ticket booking for this flight, and its other commercial flights had commenced on July 22. Its initial network is in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kochi.

In the inaugural phase, Akasa Air, whose airline code is QP, will launch its operations by offering 28 weekly flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad starting August 7, 2022. Subsequently, starting August 13, the airline will start operating an additional 28 weekly flights between Bengaluru and Kochi. Tickets for all are open for sale with immediate effect.

"We are extremely excited to finally be able to offer up our flights for sale. We are also excited to reveal our product which promises to be unlike anything experienced in the category thus far. With Akasa employees providing warm and efficient customer service, a reliable and dependable network, and affordable fares - we look forward to serving our customers with a flying experience that I am sure they will find delightful", Vinay Dube, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air, had said. Bookings for flights are available via the mobile app, and its website www.akasaair.com.

"Akasa Air's network strategy is focused on establishing a strong pan-India presence and providing linkages from metro to tier 2 and tier 3 cities across the country," Praveen Iyer, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, had said.

In July, ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed airline received the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The grant of the AOC is the final step of a comprehensive and rigorous process laid down by the DGCA and marks the satisfactory completion of all regulatory and compliance requirements for the airline's operational readiness.

(With ANI Inputs)

Latest India News