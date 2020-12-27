Image Source : ANI Ajmer man gifts plot of land on Moon to wife on wedding anniversary

Many people dream of owning a piece of the Moon and that dream became a reality for Ajmer's Sapna Anija when her husband Dharmendra Anija gifted her three acres of land on the celestial body on their wedding anniversary.

Dharmendra told ANI he bought the land on the moon as he wanted to do something special for his wife on their eighth wedding anniversary.

"It was our wedding anniversary on December 24. I wanted to do something special for her. Everyone gifts earthly possessions like cars and jewellery, but I wanted to do something different. Therefore, I purchased land on the moon for her," he said.

Dharmendra bought the land through Luna Society International, a firm in New York City, USA. He said the process of purchasing it took about a year to complete.

"I'm happy. I think I'm the first man in Rajasthan to buy land on the Moon," he added.

Dharmendra's wife Sapna said she never expected to receive such a special "out of the world" gift from her husband.

"I'm extremely happy. I never expected he would gift me something so special. The party was organised by professional event organisers, and the setting was surreal. It felt like we are literally on the moon. There during the ceremony, he gifted me a framed certificate of the property document," said Sapna.

A few months back, Neeraj Kumar, a resident of Bodh Gaya, also bought one-acre land on the moon on his birthday, after getting inspired by actors Shahrukh Khan and late Sushant Singh Rajput.

