Varanasi: Wedding party searches for bride's 'missing' home whole night - Here's what happened

A wedding procession of a bridegroom that reached Ranipur in Mau district from Kanshi Ram Colony in Kotwali town of Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district, could not find the address of the bride. The relatives and family members of the groom tried to find the girl overnight but they had to return empty-handed. The incident took place on December 10.

The next day, a woman, who played mediator for their marriage alliance, was held hostage by the groom's family. The incident created a ruckus near Kotwali and the local police intervened in the matter.

The man, whose bride-to-be absconded before tieing the knot, was already married to a woman, a resident of Samastipur in Bihar. She has been living in the maiden for many days and therefore the man took the decision of second marriage. The mediator woman fixed a meeting between the bride, man, and his family at a shop in Naroli, during which a wedding date and venue were decided.

Neither the man nor his family members went to the girl's house before the wedding date. The girl also took Rs 20,000 from his family for the arrangements.

When the wedding party reached Ranipur on the due date, there was no trace of the girl there. Throughout the night, the people kept searching for the bride's house, but could not find her anywhere. Finally, they had to return.

After reaching home, they held the mediator woman hostage from Sidhari area which caused an uproar for hours.

On receiving the information, the police reached the Kotwali town, rescued the woman, and took her to the police station along with that man's mother and other family members. The police questioned both sides and started an investigation into the case.

