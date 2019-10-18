Ajay Kumar Lallu slams Aditi Singh over meet with Uttar Pradesh CM

Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Ajay Kumar Lallu slams Aditi Singh over meeting Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Friday slammed party MLA over her meet with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Slamming Aditi, Ajay Kumar Lallu said people who think of self-interest and have no ideology can go anywhere.

"People who think of self-interest and have no ideology can go anywhere. We have issued a notice to her. If there is no reply, further action will be taken," Ajay Kumar Lallu was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Congress MLA Aditi Singh had met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday and said her meeting was related to developmental works in her constituency Raebareli Sadar.

"I had taken an appointment with the Chief Minister for Thursday. He usually gives time to MLAs on this day in the week. I came to meet him in connection with work of my constituency," Aditi Singh said.

Speaking on the show-cause notice issued by her party for attending special Assembly session on October 2, the Congress MLA said that she stands by her earlier statement.

"I took the decision to go to the assembly session because Uttar Pradesh qualifies for 16 of the 17 sustainable development goals set by the United Nations. I wanted to talk about it. I wanted to talk about development," she had earlier said.

Congress had boycotted the 36-hour long special session of the state assembly on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Besides this, Aditi Singh attended the session.

