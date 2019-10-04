Image Source : Congress serves show-cause notice to UP MLA Aditi Singh for attending special assembly session

The Congress has issued a show cause notice to its rebel Uttar Pradesh legislator Aditi Singh who violated the party decision and attended the special Assembly session on Wednesday.

Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu has issued the notice asking Aditi Singh to explain her conduct within two days.

Lallu said that the party had issued a whip asking all legislators to abstain from the assembly session but Aditi Singh defied the whip.

He asked her why disciplinary action should not be taken against her.

Aditi Singh is the first rebel MLA to get a notice for attending the assembly session when the entire opposition had boycotted it. The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have not yet sought an explanation from their MLAs who defied the party whip.