Airtel, Jio, Vodafone, MTNL suspend services in parts of Delhi on Police orders

Airtel, Jio, Vodafone, MTNL suspend services in capital on Delhi Police orders

As anti-CAA protests gained momentum on Thursday, the Delhi Police wrote to the cell phone operators including Airtel, Jio, MTNL, BSNL, and Vodafone Idea to stop all communication services in many parts of the national capital. The letter written by the Delhi Police to cell phone operators said: "In view of the prevailing law and order situation, it is hereby directed that communication of all types, i.e. voice, sms and Internet be halted."

The areas where the cellular services have been asked to stop include north and central Delhi. Mandi House, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen bagh, Seelampur, Jafrabad and Bawana are other areas where mobile services have been asked to clamp down.

Delhi Police Special Cell had directed on 18Dec that voice, SMS,internet services be halted from 9am to 1pm today,in walled city areas of north¢ral districts,Mandi House,Seelampur,Jafrabad,Mustafabad, Jamia Nagar, Shaeen Bagh&Bawana, in view of prevailing law&order situation pic.twitter.com/Qk2sk0TKI1 — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

According to the police, these areas are the specific zones from where the crowd can swell and reach the epicentre of the protest.

The police has imposed Section 144 in the central Delhi area and as a precautionary measure, entry and exit gates of at least 17 Delhi Metro stations have also been closed.

Many opposition leaders taking part in the protest have been detained by the police till now. Congress has slammed the move and said that people have been denied the right to protest.

