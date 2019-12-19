Internet, SMS, mobile services shut in many parts of Delhi: What we know so far

Image Source : FILE Citizenship Act protests: Mobile internet suspended in parts of Delhi

Government authorities have asked telecommunication companies to suspend internet, voice and call services in several areas of Delhi. In a response to one of the users, Bharti Airtel has confirmed that voice, internet and SMS services were disrupted as per directives from the government. Bharti Airtel put out a Twitter message: "As per instructions from government authorities, voice, Internet and SMS services are currently suspended in areas."

Mobile Internet and SMS have been shut in these areas of ACentral Delhi area, Central district, Walled city area, Mandi House, Selampur, Zafarabad, Shaeenbagh, Jamia Nagar, Mustafabad as per instructions, said an operator.

Department of Telecom sources said the they would not share details on this as it is sensitive information to law and order.

Suspension of Airtel’s services started after 10 AM and the telecom representative said that they can't provide any clarity on the duration of services suspension.

"...as per instructions from government authorities, Voice, internet and SMS services are currently suspended in your location. Once the suspension orders are lifted, our services will be fully up and running. We're sorry about the inconvenience. Thanks for your support!" - this tweet was received by Danish Khan, who had tweeted to Airtel from northeast Delhi.