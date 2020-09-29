Air India Express says Dubai authorities recommends rejecting RT-PCR test reports from 4 Indian labs

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Regulatory authorities in Dubai recommends Air India Express to reject RT-PCR test reports from four labs of Jaipur, Kerala & Delhi, says the airline.

Air India Express has informed that the regulatory authorities in Dubai has recommended it to reject RT-PCR test reports for passengers travelling to Dubai from four labs in India. These labs are in Jaipur, Kerala and Delhi. The name of the labs are as followed.

Suryam Lab in Jaipur. Microhealth Lab in cities Kerala. Dr P Bhasin Pathlabs (P) LTD in Delhi. Noble Diagnostic Centre in Delhi

This comes after Air India Express operations to Dubai were restored from September 19. Its operations to Dubai were temporarily suspended for 15 days as it had received a "Notice of Suspension" from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.

The notice to the airline was issued on account of erroneous acceptance of one Covid positive passenger each by the airline's ground handling agents at Delhi and Jaipur on Air India Express flights to Dubai on August 28 and September 4, respectively, a statement mentioned.

