Lufthansa cancels all flights from India till Oct 20 after issue with DGCA

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Lufthansa airlines cancel all flights from India.

Lufthansa Airtlines, largest German airline and combined with its subsidiaries, is the second largest airline in Europe in terms of passengers carried, has cancelled all flights from India between September 30 to October 20 after issue with DGCA on number of flights allowed per week.

In a statement, DGCA said, "India formalised an air bubble agreement with Germany in July. However, there are restrictions in place for Indians desiring to travel to Germany which was putting Indian carriers at a disadvantage resulting in an inequitable distribution of traffic in favour of Lufthansa."

"As against Indian carriers operating 3-4 flights a week , Lufthansa operated 20 flights a week. In spite of this disparity, we offered to clear 7 flights a week for Lufthansa which was not accepted by them; negotiations continue."

