1 in 15 individuals aged more than 10 yrs and above estimated to be exposed to corona by Aug 2020: ICMR

Image Source : AP A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a government hospital in Unchahar, Raebareli district, Uttar Pradesh.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday released the outcomes of the second national serosurvey report saying that one in 15 individuals aged more than 10 years were estimated to be exposed to coronavirus by August 2020. ICMR DG Balram Bhargava informed in a presser. As per ICMR's report, urban slum and urban non-slum areas had higher SARS_CoV_2 infection prevalence than that of rural areas.

Further speaking at the presser, Bhargava said, "n the light of the upcoming festivities, winter season and mass gathering, inventive containment strategies need to be implemented by the states."

Also, "We all need to ensure that in the coming months, we celebrate 'mask wali puja, mask wali Chhath, mask wali Diwali, mask wala Dussehra, mask wali Eid,' in order to curb the spread of coronavirus," said Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog.

