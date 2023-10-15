Dubai-Amritsar Air India Express makes emergency landing in Pakistan | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative Image of Air India Express flight making a landing

Amritsar-bound Air India Express flight from Dubai made an emergency landing in Pakistan’s Karachi after a passenger developed a sudden medical complication inflight, an official said on Sunday (October 15)

The flight departed from Dubai at 8.51 am on Saturday and landed in Karachi at 12.30 pm local time yesterday.

Soon after the medical emergency arose, the crew opted to divert to Karachi which was the closest location for medical assistance.

“A guest on board our Dubai-Amritsar flight had a sudden medical complication inflight (on 14th October), and the crew opted to divert to Karachi, given that it was the closest location to provide immediate medical assistance.

The flight departed from Dubai at 08.51 AM local time and landed in Karachi at 12.30 PM local time,” an Air India Express spokesperson said.

Passenger given treatment

The airline coordinated closely with the airport and local authorities and after making the landing, the passenger was provided immediate medical services.

“The airport doctor at Karachi administered required medication and after medical assessment the pax was cleared to fly by the airport medical team,” the spokesperson said.

The flight then departed from Karachi to Amritsar at 2.30 pm.

