Air India provides waiver on tickets to and from Tel Aviv | Details

Indian carrier Air India has announced a waiver on tickets to and from Tel Aviv. Air India on Sunday cancelled its flights to and from Tel Aviv till October 14, and around 14 airline staff have returned from the Israeli city. The official quoted earlier also said the airline is closely reviewing the situation and possibilities with respect to passengers. The full-service carrier operates five weekly flights to Tel Aviv from the national capital. The service is on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, in order to provide relief, the Indian carrier on Tuesday announced, "Air India is offering a one-time waiver on charges for rescheduling or cancellation of confirmed tickets on flights to and from Tel Aviv. The offer is valid on tickets issued before 9th October for travel until 31st October 2023."

The war’s death toll rose to nearly 1,600 on both sides on Monday. Around 900 people, including 73 soldiers, have been killed in Israel, according to media. In Gaza, more than 680 people have been killed, according to authorities there. Thousands have been wounded on both sides. Meanwhile, Israeli authorities directed residents to leave dozens of towns near the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a staunch warning to the Hamas militants, said Israel didn’t start this war... but will finish it. "Israel is at war. We didn’t want this war. It was forced upon us in the most brutal and savage way. But though Israel didn’t start this war, Israel will finish it," he said in a video message on Monday night.

