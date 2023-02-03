Abu Dhabi-Calicut Air India Express flight engine catches fire, all passengers safe

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Air India Express flight engine catches flame, all passengers safe

In yet another incident of aircraft malfunctions, a fire was detected on the engine of a Calicut-bound Air India Express flight leading it to make an emergency landing at the Abu Dhabi airport on Friday, Air India officials said. The airline further said that all the passengers were safe.

According to DGCA, 184 passengers were onboard when the flight took off."Soon after taking off and climbing to 1,000 feet, the pilot detected a flame in one of the engines and decided to go back to Abu Dhabi airport," Air India Express said.

DGCA said that Air India Express B737-800 aircraft returned to the Abu Dhabi airport due to a mid-air flameout.

"Today an Air India Express B737-800 aircraft VT-AYC operating flight IX 348 (Abu Dhabi-Calicut) was involved in Airturnback due to the No. 1 engine flameout at 1,000 ft during the climb," DGCA said.

Earlier, an Air India Express flight with 105 passengers onboard from Trivandrum to Mascot returned back after it developed a technical snag, an Air India Express spokesperson said.

According to the airline's official, plane's Flight Management System (FMS) had developed a technical issue due to which the flight had to return back.

