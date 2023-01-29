Follow us on Image Source : PTI Passenger tries to remove emergency exit cover on Nagpur-Mumbai IndiGo flight; airline files FIR

Adding to woes of the airline-related incidents, a passenger on Sunday aboard IndiGo's Nagpur-Mumbai flight allegedly tried to remove the emergency exit while the airplane was mid-air, an airline official said.

The incident took place when the aircraft was approaching for landing. The alert crew alerted the captain who cautioned the passenger, an official said.

Airline files FIR against passenger

The airline official further said that a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed by the authorities against the passenger for unauthorised tampering of the emergency exit.

A similar incident was reported earlier in the month when a passenger opened the emergency door on December 10, last year, when it was stationed at the airport.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the incident was reported on the Chennai-Tiruchirappalli IndiGo flight and added it had taken note of the incident.

However, the statutory body did not reveal the identity of the man involved in the incident but added that prima facie "it was opened accidentally". Luckily, the man's action did not affect any lives as flight 6E-7339 hadn't taken off. "The incident was duly reported. It appears that the passenger opened the RH emergency exit door by mistake while the aircraft was still on the ground," an official told the news agency ANI.

ALSO READ | Elderly man falls sick mid-air on Delhi bound Indigo flight, dies after emergency landing in Indore

ALSO READ | 2 passengers on IndiGo flight arrested for creating ruckus onboard Delhi-Patna flight

Latest India News