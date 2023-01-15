Elderly man falls sick mid-air on Madurai-Delhi Indigo flight, dies after emergency landing in Indore

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Indigo flight

In a tragic incident, an elderly man fell sick mid-air on a Madurai-Delhi IndiGo flight and subsequently lost his life after the emergency landing.

According to reports, IndiGo Airlines flight 6E-2088 was diverted to the Indore Airport following a medical emergency on Saturday evening.

The deceased, identified as 60-year-old Atul Gupta, was rushed to a hospital in Indore where the doctors declared him dead. He was a resident of Noida.

What caused the passenger's death?

As per the information, Gupta started bleeding from the mouth as his condition deteriorated mid-way through the journey.

The preliminary report suggests that the passenger was suffering from some ailments including blood pressure and diabetes.

The officials said that the flight finally took off for Delhi at around 6:40 pm on January 14

(With inputs from IANS)

