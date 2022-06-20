Agnipath scheme protests: Industrialist Anand Mahindra promises to recruit Agniveers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group

Agnipath scheme protests: Amid widespread protests against the Modi government's 'Agnipath' scheme, industrialist Anand Mahindra has made an offer to hire 'Agniveers' in his company. Mahindra who is chairman of Mahindra Group tweeted that he is saddened by the violence over the new military recruitment scheme and stressed that his tractor-to-financial-services conglomerate will "recruit trained and capable people" after four years of service in the armed force.

This is the first such announcement made by a corporate house since the violent protests against the scheme, announced on June 14, forced the Modi government to announce several relaxations to calm the protesters.

"Saddened by the violence around the #Agneepath program. When the scheme was mooted last year I stated-& I repeat-the discipline & skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable. The Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained, capable young people," Anand Mahindra said in a tweet on Monday morning.

To a question about what post will be given to Agniveers by the Mahindra Group, he said, "Large potential for employment of Agniveers in the Corporate Sector. With leadership, teamwork & physical training, Agniveers provide market-ready professional solutions to industry, covering the full spectrum from operations to administration & supply chain management."

The Agnipath scheme provides for the recruitment of youths in the age bracket of 17-and-half to 21 years for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. Later, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022.

However, massive protests have erupted in many states, including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, with youths taking to the streets to express their dissatisfaction with the scheme. According to a PTI report, a top military official said that anyone involved in protests, arson and vandalism against the 'Agnipath' scheme would not be allowed to join the three services under the new recruitment model.

