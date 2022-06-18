Agnipath protest: Nearly a dozen Bihar BJP leaders get Y-level security cover

Follow us on Image Source : PTI | PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION Protestors block railway tracks over protests in connection to Agnipath scheme.

Highlights The security personnel have already reached the homes/offices of BJP leaders

Bihar deputy CM's home and car was attacked by a mob on Friday, June 18

Several BJP leaders have raised questions over state's role in handling the situation

Agnipath protests: As Bihar burns over protests in connection to the newly introduced military recruitment scheme, nearly a dozen MLAs from the state were assigned Y-level security cover from the government. BJP MLAs Sanjay Saraogi and Haribhushan Thakur have already confirmed that they have received the security cover. CRPF personnel have already reached the homes and offices of these MLAs.

State President Sanjay Jaiswal and Deputy CM Renu Devi have also got the Y-level security cover. Both the leaders were attacked yesterday. On Friday, Sanjay Jaiswal had also questioned the role of Bihar Police.

Besides targeting railway properties, the protestors attacked the house of Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi and the car of a BJP MLA in Bihar. State BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal's residence in Bettiah town was also vandalised but the leader claimed the attackers were not job aspirants.

Bihar Deputy CM Renu Devi claimed that the large-scale violence is the handiwork of goons instigated by opposition parties. "What else explains targeted attacks on BJP leaders? My house in Bettiah town was attacked. Window panes and a car parked inside got damaged. Thankfully, none of those inside was injured. Petrol pump owned by a brother of Sanjay Jaiswal (state party president) has also been vandalised,” she told PTI.

Jaiswal's house in Bettiah was also attacked by a mob. Jaiswal, the local MP, claimed that he has identified many of the attackers who were "not army aspirants" and that they had come with the intention of "blowing up" the building. The attack on BJP leaders comes a day after the party's MLA Aruna Devi was injured in a stone-pelting incident at Nawada, where the party office was also torched by the rampaging mob.

