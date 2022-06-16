Agnipath protest burns Bihar: The curious case of CM Nitish Kumar's silence

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nitish Kumar

Agnipath protest-Bihar News: Bihar witnessed largescale violence on Thursday (June 16) against the newly introduced Agnipath, the recruitment plan for armed forces, with trains being burnt, buses vandalised by angry protestors.

In Nawada, BJP MLA Aruna Devi was attacked while she was on her way to a local court. Agitators pelted stones at her car injuring five people, including leader. BJP's office in Nawada was also attacked and vandalised.

In Chhapra, a bogie of Barauni-Gondia Express was set on fire.The East Cental Railway division said that they had to cancel as many as 22 trains originating from Bihar and five others were stopped in the middle of their journey due to demonstrations.

No word from CM Nitish Kumar

Widescale protests and vandalism across the state didn't get much attention from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. There was no word from the CM condemning the violence or appealing to the youth to maintain peace. Nothing on his official Twitter handle even till the filing of this report.

The last tweet from CM Nitish Kumar's handle was on June 14 when he expressed condolence over the death of four people who were killed in a bus accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar. The bus was travelling from Madhepura to Punjab.

Nitish Kumar may have maintained silence over the whole issue, his close confidante Rajiv Rajan (Lalan) Singh chose to speak his heart out asking the Centre to reconsider the Agnipath scheme.

"The central government should immediately reconsider the Agniveer scheme because this decision is also related to the defense and security of the country," Singh said in a tweet.

