Agnipath scheme protest LIVE updates: Nationwide protests against new military recruitment plan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the Agnipath scheme, in Buxar.

Agnipath scheme: Massive protests have erupted in several parts of the country against the govenment of India's ambitious 'Agnipath' scheme for the recruitment of soldiers in the Army, Navy and the Air Force. Bihar became the centre of agitaion against the government's radical military recrutiment plan. Thousands of youths assembled at the Jahanabad railway station on Patna-Gaya rail route on Thursday and blocked the tracks. At the Jahanabad railway station, the agitating students blocked the Patna-Gaya passenger train. The railway officials, along with district police, attempted to placate them and requested them to leave the railway track to restore transportation on the route. Incidents of stone pelting were also reported from Arrah. Earlier on Wednesday, a large number of youths demonstrated in Muzaffarpur and Buxar districts of the state and disrupted road and rail traffic. Protests also erupted in parts of Uttarakhand. The Agnipath scheme is being seen as a major overhaul of the decades-old selection process to bring in fitter and younger troops to deal with future security challenges facing the nation.

Also Read | Modi govt on employment: Agnipath scheme, 10 lakh jobs in 18 months | Everything about big jobs push

Also Read | Modi govt in mission mode! PM asks ministries, departments to recruit 10 lakh people in 1.5 yrs

Latest India News