After portal, MHA to launch helpline number to assist CAA applicants

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday said that a helpline number will soon be launched to assist applicants for Indian citizenship. Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs had readied a portal for the convenience of the applicants as the entire process will be online. The applicants must declare the year when they entered India without travel documents.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the Centre on Monday announced the implementation of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 for granting citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

The ministry said that the applicants can call toll-free from anywhere in India to obtain information related to CAA-2019. The service will be available from 8 AM to 8 PM.

With the CAA rules being issued, the Modi government will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants -- Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians -- from the three countries.