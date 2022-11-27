Aftab Poonawala's narco test likely to take place on December 5: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : KUMAR SONU, INDIA TV Accused Aftab Poonawala in Shraddha Walkar murder case

Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawala, who strangled his girlfriend, chopped her body into 35 parts, narco test is likely to be held on December 5.

According to sources, a Delhi court has ordered the Tihar administration to produce Aftab Poonawala before FSL director on November 28 and 29 and December 5.

Therefore, the test can take place on December 5 as there is a rule in Ambedkar Hospital to conduct narco tests on Mondays.

Also, Aftab Poonawala's Polygraph test is expected to take place tomorrow.

On Saturday, a Delhi Court sent Aftab Poonawala to judicial custody for 13 days, police said.

Police have initiated the legal process for production of the accused for further proceedings in the polygraph test, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Zone II) Sagar Preet Hooda said.

Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, 27, and sawed her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his Mehrauli residence, before dumping those across the city over several days.

The polygraph test on Poonawala went on for nearly three hours on Friday at the Forensic Science Laboratory.

Poonawala reached the FSL at Rohini for his third session of the polygraph test at 4 pm and left after 6:30 pm, police said.

Poonawala's four-day police remand expired on Saturday.

The accused was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody which was further extended for another five days on November 17.

On Tuesday, he was sent to four more days of police custody.

The Delhi Police had seized five knives from Poonawala's flat and sent them to FSL to ascertain if they were used in the crime.

Police had earlier said the saw allegedly used by Poonawala to cut his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar's body is yet to be recovered.

