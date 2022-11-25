Shraddha murder case: UP police arrests man for supporting Aftab Poonawalla

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Shraddha Walkar (27) was allegedly strangled by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who then sawed her body into 35 pieces.

The UP police have arrested a man for outraging religious feelings after he allegedly made remarks justifying Shraddha Walkar's murder. The man named Vikas, gave out his name as Rashid and pretended to be a Muslim while making the statement. In a video clip, the man was heard telling a reporter that if a man is not in a right mood, he can chop a woman into not just 35 but 36 pieces too. “If a man's mood is not right, why 35? He can chop (a woman) into 36 pieces," he says in the video.

Shraddha murder case: Commenting on the incident, SSP of Bulandhahr Shlok Sharma said, "We have arrested Vikas, a resident of Sikandarbad police station area, for posing as one Rashid and making derogatory remarks regarding the Shraddha Walker murder case... an FIR was registered against him for deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings."

The SSP further added that Vikas had a criminal record and cases relating to theft and the carriage of illegal arms were registered against him in Bulandshahr and Noida police stations.

Shraddha Walkar (27) was allegedly strangled by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who then sawed her body into 35 pieces. He kept her body pieces in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Shraddha murder: Poonawala’s polygraph test could not be held, says cop; Ajit Pawar demands fast-track hearing

Latest India News