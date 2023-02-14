Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'India does not believe in countering security challenges in neo-colonial paradigms' says Rajnath Singh

Aero India 2023: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the second day of the Aero India Show stressed over India's strategy to help other nations in need of assistance and said that we (India) do not believe in countering security challenges in neo-colonial paradigms. On day 2 of the renowned show, he addressed his counterparts from various countries and highlighted the united efforts to counter security challenges including terrorism. He said that India does not believe in providing 'sermons or cut-and-dried' solutions to other countries in need of assistance.

Collective Approach to counter security issues

The defence minister said India does not believe in dealing with such security issues in the "old paternalistic or the neo-colonial paradigms" and that it always preferred a collective approach to counter them. "We consider all nations as equal partners. That is why, we do not believe in imposing external or supra-national solutions to a country's internal problems," he said. "We do not believe in giving sermons or cut-and-dried solutions, which do not respect national values and constraints of the countries in need of assistance," he said.

Singh on dictatorship strategy of dominant countries

Singh noted that India supports the capacity building of its partner countries so that they may chart their destiny. "There are nations which are richer, militarily or technologically more advanced than others, but it does not give them the right to dictate their solutions to the nations in need of support," he said, in comments which are seen as an apparent reference to China. The defence minister said this "top-down approach" towards solving problems has never been sustainable in the long run.

"Often, it leads to a debt trap, the reaction from the local population, conflict and so on," he said. "That is why the focus should be on assisting, in terms of the building of institutions and capacities, so that bottom-up solutions can come up organically, in consonance with the ethos of nations being assisted," he added.

Defence partnership with friendly foreign nations

Singh said India offers an enhanced defence partnership to friendly foreign nations. "We offer a partnership that is accommodative of national priorities and capacities," he said. "We want to build with you, we want to launch with you, we want to create with you and we want to develop with you," Singh said. "We wish to create symbiotic relationships, where we can learn from each other, grow together and create a win-win situation for one and all," he said.

Aero India, Asia's biggest aerospace exhibition, was inaugurated on Monday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(with inputs from PTI)

