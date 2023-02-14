Bengaluru Aero India 2023: HAL removes picture of lord Hanuman from tail of HLFT-42 aircraft

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER HLFT-42 aircraft displayed at the airshow

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) removed the picture of Lord Hanuman from the tail of the HLFT-42 aircraft model displayed at the Aero India 2023 airshow

A picture of lord Hanuman with the caption- 'The Strom is Coming' was displayed on the tail of the fighter jet. Earlier, Union Ministers, including Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi hailed the HAL's move.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has been showcasing the full-scale model of supersonic trainer aircraft named HLFT-42 at Aero India show, Bengaluru. The model aircraft with Lord Hanuman on its tail was planned to be developed and offered as a modern combat trainer aircraft.

It is unclear what compelled HAL to remove the sticker. However, CB Ananthakrishnan, CMD, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited said it was an unintentional move.

LCA Tejas at Bahrain Airshow

Meanwhile, India's own Light Combat Aircraft Tejas is enthraling the audience at Bahrain International Airshow starting stated on February 13 as the country hopes to explore potential export opportunities.

The two Limited Series Production (LSP) planes are scheduled to give a flying display through a series of aerobatic manoeuvres such as 8-g pull, vertical loop, slow fly past and barrel roll.

"It is important that indigenous aircraft fly outside India in international air shows. HAL is proud to be associated with the design, development and production of Tejas. We have set-up a state-of-the-art, environmentally controlled, dedicated division at Bengaluru for production of LCAs," T Suvarna Raju, CMD of HAL said.

Tejas is a single-engine, light-weight, highly agile, multi-role supersonic fighter plane. It is a 4.5 generation aircraft with supersonic capability at all altitudes. Indian Air Force plans to acquire 120 Tejas aircraft, with 100 of them having major modifications to its strike, radar and mid-air refuelling capabilities. Though DRDO has developed a naval version of Tejas, the navy is seeking a more powerful engine, besides other changes.

Pakistan has already put its combat aircraft JF 17, built in collaboration with China, in the open market. Sri Lanka had recently denied reports that it had evinced interest in the Pakistani plane.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the biennial Aero India 2023 exhibition in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Speaking at the event, PM Modi said that Aero India was an illustration of India's growing capabilities and that the participation of around 100 countries here demonstrated the world's growing confidence in India.

Ticket prices for the Aero India Show 2023

General Visitors: These visitors will have access to the exhibition area and the Air Display Viewing Area (ADVA) area during the general days, from February 16–17, 2023. The cost for Indian visitors is Rs. 2,500, and for foreign visitors, it is $50.

ADVA Ticket: This ticket only grants access to the ADVA from February 14–17, 2023. The cost for Indian visitors is Rs. 1,000, and for foreign visitors, it is $50.

Business Ticket: This ticket only allows entry to the exhibition area during the business days, from February 13–15, 2023. The cost for Indian visitors is Rs. 5,000, and for foreign visitors, it is $150.

How to book tickets?

To book tickets online, log onto aeroindia.gov.in , select the desired ticket type (General, ADVA, or Business) from the Ticket Section drop-down menu, fill out the required information, and confirm the purchase through payment.

US Air Force's F-35 aircraft makes debut at Aero India

The US Air Force's (USAF) two newest fifth-generation supersonic multirole F-35A aircraft made a historic debut at Aero-India here on Monday, drawing strong interest and adding lustre to the five-day marquee event.

The two jets -- F-35A Lightning II and F-35A Joint Strike Fighter -- arrived at the Yelahanka Air Force station on the outskirts of Bengaluru after their respective journey from Utah and Alaska air force bases in the US.

Two Indian military officials said it is for the first time that F-35 aircraft of the US Air Force landed in India.

In addition to the two F-35s, an F-16 fighting Falcon duo from the US Air Force will conduct daily aerial demonstrations to showcase the capability of one of the force's leading fighter jets.

The F/A-18E and F/A-18F Super Hornet, the US Navy's most advanced frontline carrier-based multirole strike fighter aircraft are also part of the exhibits from the US.

"After a journey from Hill Air Force Base in Utah, United States, the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team will impress crowds with a demo of its unique aerial capabilities.

The F-35A Lightning II from Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska will be on static display," a read out by the US side said.

Major General Julian C Cheater, US Assistant Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force and International Affairs, said Aero India is an ideal forum to showcase the most advanced, lethal and interoperable weapons systems the US has to offer.

(With PTI input)

