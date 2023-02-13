Aero India 2023: Everything to know about Asia’s largest aero show

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER.COM Aero India 2023: Everything you must know about Asia’s largest aero show

Aero India 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the biennial Aero India 2023 exhibition in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Speaking at the event, PM Modi said that Aero India was an illustration of India's growing capabilities and that the participation of around 100 countries here demonstrated the world's growing confidence in India.

The 14th Aero India, which will take place over five days (from February 13–17) themed “The Runway to a Billion Opportunities” will highlight India's expanding aerospace and defense capabilities.

ALSO READ: Tejas jet, INS Virat examples of India's potential, says PM Modi as he inaugurates Aero India 2023

Image Source : PTIAero India 2023

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Defense, the emphasis would be on displaying homegrown tools and technology and forming alliances with international businesses in keeping with the "Make in India, Make for the World" goal for a safe and prosperous future. It added that this will also demonstrate the establishment of a strong and independent "New India."

The event is currently taking place at Yelahanka Air Force Station. Here is everything to know if you want to attend:

Ticket prices for the Aero India Show 2023

General Visitors: These visitors will have access to the exhibition area and the Air Display Viewing Area (ADVA) area during the general days, from February 16–17, 2023. The cost for Indian visitors is Rs. 2,500, and for foreign visitors, it is $50.

Image Source : PTIAero India 2023

ADVA Ticket: This ticket only grants access to the ADVA from February 14–17, 2023. The cost for Indian visitors is Rs. 1,000, and for foreign visitors, it is $50.

Business Ticket: This ticket only allows entry to the exhibition area during the business days, from February 13–15, 2023. The cost for Indian visitors is Rs. 5,000, and for foreign visitors, it is $150.

How to book tickets?

To book tickets online, log onto aeroindia.gov.in , select the desired ticket type (General, ADVA, or Business) from the Ticket Section drop-down menu, fill out the required information, and confirm the purchase through payment.

Participants & Products

Aero India 2023 will witness participation by more than 80 countries. Ministers of about 30 countries and 65 CEOs of global and Indian OEMs are likely to participate in Aero India 2023.

Aero India 2023 exhibition will witness the participation of more than 800 Defence companies including around 100 foreign and 700 Indian companies. The Indian companies participating in the exhibition include MSMEs and start-ups, which will showcase the advancement of niche technologies, growth in aerospace and defence capabilities in the country. Major exhibitors in Aero India 2023 include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited.

FAQs.

1- How many nations will participate in Aero India 2023?

Reportedly, 98 countries will take part in the event.

2- Who is in charge of organizing Aero India 2023?

The event is being organized by the Indian Department of Defense Production.

Latest India News