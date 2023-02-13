'Man in fancy dress...': Congress' swipe at PM Modi over Aero India event in Bengaluru

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at HAL base, Yelahanka, Bengaluru during Aero India 2023.

Aero India 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 13) inaugurated the 14th edition of Aero India in Bengaluru showcasing the country as an attractive destination for investment in defence manufacturing sector. However, the Congress was not much impressed with the prime minister as it accused him of taking credit for an event that started in 1996 under its rule.

Taking a swipe at PM Modi, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, "The man in fancy dress claims credit for Aero India, the show held in Bengaluru.The truth is it started way back in 1996 and gained in strength over the years."

"It's held in Bengaluru simply because of the presence of organisations there tracing their origins to the Nehruvian era," Ramesh added.

Earlier, in his address after inaugurating the 14th edition of Aero India at the Yalahanka Air Force station complex on the outskirts of Bengaluru, PM Modi asserted that the Aero India was not only as show but also also reflection of India's self confidence and capabilities.

"Aero India reflects India's new strength and aspirations. Today, our successes are a proof of India's potential, he said, noting that the indigenously developed Tejas aircraft is an example of it," said PM Modi, who was seen wearing a hat along with kurta-pyjama and 'sadri' jacket.

