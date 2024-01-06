Saturday, January 06, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. PM Modi says, 'India creates yet another landmark' as Aditya-L1 enters final orbit

PM Modi says, 'India creates yet another landmark' as Aditya-L1 enters final orbit

According to ISRO officials, the spacecraft was placed in a halo orbit around Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system. The L1 point is about one per cent of the total distance between the Earth and the Sun.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: January 06, 2024 16:33 IST
PM Modi
Image Source : PTI PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday once again hailed India's first solar mission Aditya-L1. ISRO on Saturday performed the final manoeuvre on Saturday and injected Aditya-L1 spacecraft -- the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun -- into its final destination orbit, some 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth.

A satellite in a halo orbit around the L1 point has the major advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without any occultations/eclipses, they said, adding, this will provide a greater advantage in observing solar activities and its effect on space weather in real time.

Taking to X, he said, "India creates yet another landmark. India’s first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reaches it destination. It is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in realising among the most complex and intricate space missions. I join the nation in applauding this extraordinary feat. We will continue to pursue new frontiers of science for the benefit of humanity."

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News