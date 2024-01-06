PM Modi says, 'India creates yet another landmark' as Aditya-L1 enters final orbit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday once again hailed India's first solar mission Aditya-L1. ISRO on Saturday performed the final manoeuvre on Saturday and injected Aditya-L1 spacecraft -- the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun -- into its final destination orbit, some 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth.

A satellite in a halo orbit around the L1 point has the major advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without any occultations/eclipses, they said, adding, this will provide a greater advantage in observing solar activities and its effect on space weather in real time.

Taking to X, he said, "India creates yet another landmark. India’s first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reaches it destination. It is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in realising among the most complex and intricate space missions. I join the nation in applauding this extraordinary feat. We will continue to pursue new frontiers of science for the benefit of humanity."