AAP's Atishi to address UNGA as 'Delhi Model' gets global recognition

Effective people-centric policies of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government have provided hassle-free, quality access to basic amenities to the people of Delhi, which have made peoples’ lives easier and now these policies are a matter of interest and discussion across the world. In recognition of the same on the global stage, Atishi, Kalkaji MLA has been invited to speak at the United Nations General Assembly at their headquarters in New York. The UN General Assembly is convening to discuss local and regional governments’ priorities for the ‘New Urban Agenda’. The event is scheduled for April 27 and 28.

In this high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly, speakers will focus on their contributions to the overall vision, goals, and targets of achieving the New Urban Agenda. Member States will be encouraged to describe national and regional challenges and policy responses, and to state commitments to achieve transformative outcomes. Atishi will speak alongside the Mayors of Bogota and Barcelona on the ‘Best Practices of Leading Locally’ where she will present the Delhi Government’s vision and implementation of how a thriving, diverse and densely populated city can strive to provide a high quality of life to all its citizens by ensuring everyone has equitable access to power, water, education, health and public transport.

Atishi will be addressing the members of the UN general assembly along with others on best practices being followed in the national capital by the Delhi government, how progressive government policies developed in consultation with citizens have positively impacted the lives of millions of people in Delhi.

'Privilege for me'

Talking about the event Atishi said, “It is a privilege for me to join the panel of eminent mayors from all across the globe and discuss the effective people-centric policies of the Kejriwal Government at such a prestigious international forum. This is a great opportunity for governments to learn from one another and help people all over the world through policies that are closely connected to the needs of citizens.”

Atishi has studied history at St. Stephen's College, Delhi, graduating top of her class. She has received her Master’s degree in History from Oxford University on a Chevening scholarship and was the recipient of the prestigious Rhodes scholarship for her second Master’s degree in Education.

Atishi, MLA from Kalkaji constituency, is the chairperson of Standing Committee on Education and Public Accounts Committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. She holds a vast experience in policymaking and has served as the Advisor to the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, primarily on education, from July 2015 to April 2018. She has been instrumental in the successful implementation of the Delhi government’s bold education reform agenda and has spearheaded the flagship Mohalla Sabha Project for the Government of NCT of Delhi which is a pioneering effort to decentralise governance by empowering every citizen. She has played a key role in revitalizing the School Management Committees (SMCs) in Delhi government schools which serves as a bridge between local community parents and schools.

