AAP picks Harbhajan Singh, Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak for Rajya Sabha from Punjab

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh will file nomination as an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls today. Elections to fill 13 Rajya Sabha seats across six states falling vacant in April are scheduled to be held on March 31. MPs from Assam (two), Himachal (one), Kerala (three), Nagaland (one) and Tripura (one) are retiring on April 2, while five members from Punjab are retiring on April 9.

Harbhajan, who recently retired from the active sport, has been associated with many philanthropic projects and social work in Punjab. He shares a cordial relationship with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

All the five Punjab seats will go to the Aam Aadmi Party which swept the elections winning 92 of the 117 seats in the Assembly. The party formed its government in Punjab, the first state outside Delhi, under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann. The five Punjab vacancies are arising due to the term of the MPs ending on April 9. The MPs are Partap Singh Bajwa (Congress), SS Dullo (Congress), Shwait Malik (BJP), Naresh Gujral (SAD) and SS Dhindsa (SAD-Sanyukt).

Punjab has seven Rajya Sabha seats. The term of Balwinder Singh Bhunder (SAD), Ambika Soni (Congress) will end on July 4. Polls to these two seats would be held later. The AAP is in a comfortable position to win these two seats as well.

Besides Harbhajan, AAP has also decided to nominate Sandeep Pathak as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Punjab. Pathak played a crucial role in the party's mega win in Punjab. He had camped in Punjab for three years and worked at the booth level.

Raghav Chadha, AAP's Punjab unit co-incharge, is also one of the five candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls. He is a sitting MLA from Rajendra Nagar seat in Delhi and Vice Chairman of Delhi Jal Board.

March 21 (Monday) is the last day for filing the nominations. The AAP has already three Members in Rajya Sabha, all from Delhi. Its strength will increase to 8 after the March 31 election.

