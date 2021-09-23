Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: How ISI trained Pak girls laying honey traps to collect secrets from Indian jawans

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Pics of ISI trained Pak girls laying honey traps to collect army, missile secrets from Indian jawans

Pics of ISI trained Pak girls laying honey traps to collect army, missile secrets from Indian jawans Exclusive : Pakistani girls with fake profiles of Puja, Ishanika, Jasmit, Sanvi share videos, chat with Indian targets

: Pakistani girls with fake profiles of Puja, Ishanika, Jasmit, Sanvi share videos, chat with Indian targets Exclusive: How army killed 3 Pak infiltrators in Uri, J&K, seized 5 AK47 rifles, 7 pistols, grenades

