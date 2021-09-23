Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: How ISI trained Pak girls laying honey traps to collect secrets from Indian jawans

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: Pics of ISI trained Pak girls laying honey traps to collect army, missile secrets from Indian jawans
- Exclusive: Pakistani girls with fake profiles of Puja, Ishanika, Jasmit, Sanvi share videos, chat with Indian targets
- Exclusive: How army killed 3 Pak infiltrators in Uri, J&K, seized 5 AK47 rifles, 7 pistols, grenades
