Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: How ISI trained Pak girls laying honey traps to collect secrets from Indian jawans

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

New Delhi Published on: September 23, 2021 20:54 IST
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive:  Pics of ISI trained Pak girls laying honey traps to collect army, missile secrets from Indian jawans 
  • Exclusive: Pakistani girls with fake profiles of Puja, Ishanika, Jasmit, Sanvi share videos, chat with Indian targets 
  • Exclusive: How army killed 3 Pak infiltrators in Uri, J&K, seized 5 AK47 rifles, 7 pistols, grenades

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

