Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 16, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: February 16, 2024 21:57 IST
aaj ki baat, aaj ki baat with rajat sharma, PM Modi, Congress, Ram TEMPLE, AYODHYA, Jai Siya Ram, Ra
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 16, 2024.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • PM Narendra Modi says, ‘Congressmen who were describing Ram as mythical are now chanting Jai Siya Ram’, Rahul Gandhi says, ‘Temple won’t give people jobs’

  • West Bengal Police prevents BJP delegation and Congress team led by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from visiting Sandeshkhali

  • Day 4: Farmer-police deadlock continues, 3rd round of talks with Centre inconclusive, 4th meeting on Sunday

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

