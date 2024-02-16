Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 16, 2024.

PM Narendra Modi says, ‘Congressmen who were describing Ram as mythical are now chanting Jai Siya Ram’, Rahul Gandhi says, ‘Temple won’t give people jobs’

West Bengal Police prevents BJP delegation and Congress team led by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from visiting Sandeshkhali

Day 4: Farmer-police deadlock continues, 3rd round of talks with Centre inconclusive, 4th meeting on Sunday

