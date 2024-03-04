Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 4, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

PM Modi hits a sixer on Lalu Yadav’s full toss over ‘Modi parivar’, BJP leaders post (Modi Ka Parivar) on their social media profiles

Gujarat Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia resigned from party, may join BJP

Trinamool Congress MLA Tapas Roy resigns from party in Bengal, TMC says, he resigned under “ED pressure”

