Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 4, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 04, 2024 20:01 IST
Aaj Ki Baat
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 4, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • PM Modi hits a sixer on Lalu Yadav’s full toss over ‘Modi parivar’, BJP leaders post (Modi Ka Parivar) on their social media profiles
  • Gujarat Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia resigned from party, may join BJP
  • Trinamool Congress MLA Tapas Roy resigns from party in Bengal, TMC says, he resigned under “ED pressure”

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

