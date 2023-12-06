Wednesday, December 06, 2023
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 6, 2023

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: December 06, 2023 20:47 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 6, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Spate in killings of terrorists based in Pakistan, LeT terrorist Adnan shot in Karachi, Why is Pak govt, ISI hiding details? 

  • Home Minister Amit Shah reminds Congress of Nehru’s two big blunders on Pak Occupied Kashmir

  • 10 out of 12 MPs, who contested assembly polls, resigned from Parliament, Suspense continues over selection of CMs for MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan

