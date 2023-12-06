Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 6, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Spate in killings of terrorists based in Pakistan, LeT terrorist Adnan shot in Karachi, Why is Pak govt, ISI hiding details?

Home Minister Amit Shah reminds Congress of Nehru’s two big blunders on Pak Occupied Kashmir

10 out of 12 MPs, who contested assembly polls, resigned from Parliament, Suspense continues over selection of CMs for MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Latest India News