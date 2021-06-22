Tuesday, June 22, 2021
     
Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Tussle intensifies between Amarinder Singh and Sidhu camps within Punjab Congress

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

New Delhi Updated on: June 22, 2021 21:31 IST

In today's episode we will see:

  • How India administered 1.39 crore Covid vaccine doses within a span of two days
  • Tussle intensifies between Amarinder Singh and Sidhu camps within Punjab Congress
  • Why CM Yogi Adityanath visited his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya at his residence in Lucknow? 

