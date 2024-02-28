Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 28, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Can Congress save its government in Himachal Pradesh? Or will CM Sukhu resign? Will Vikramaditya revolt?

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Revati Raman Singh fires salvo at Akhilesh Yadav, BSP leader in Azamgarh Guddu Jamali joins SP

PM Narendra Modi hits out at DMK in Tamil Nadu rally, alleges DMK trying to take credit for central schemes

