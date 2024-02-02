Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 2, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

8 more idols placed in Gyanvapi cellar, Prayers continue, Muslim clerics warn, their patience is losing out

Champai Soren sworn in as Jharkhand CM, JMM-led alliance MLAs shifted to Hyderabad, SC refuses to give relief to jailed Hemant Soren

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons for 5th time, addresses AAP rally, gives ‘Save Democracy’ call, BJP stages counter-protest

