Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 2, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Updated on: February 02, 2024 20:44 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 2, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • 8 more idols placed in Gyanvapi cellar, Prayers continue, Muslim clerics warn, their patience is losing out

  • Champai Soren sworn in as Jharkhand CM, JMM-led alliance MLAs shifted to Hyderabad, SC refuses to give relief to jailed Hemant Soren

  • Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons for 5th time, addresses AAP rally, gives ‘Save Democracy’ call, BJP stages counter-protest

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

