Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 2, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- 8 more idols placed in Gyanvapi cellar, Prayers continue, Muslim clerics warn, their patience is losing out
-
Champai Soren sworn in as Jharkhand CM, JMM-led alliance MLAs shifted to Hyderabad, SC refuses to give relief to jailed Hemant Soren
-
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons for 5th time, addresses AAP rally, gives ‘Save Democracy’ call, BJP stages counter-protest
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.
Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.