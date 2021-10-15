Aaj Ki Baat: Barbaric torture and killing of a man at farmers’ dharna site near Delhi, body hanged on baricade

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Barbaric torture and killing of a man at farmers’ dharna site near Delhi, body hanged on barricade

Exclusive: Nihang group alleges, the man had desecrated Holy Guru Granth Sahib, he was given punishment

Exclusive: Torture took place near dais, but farmer leaders claimed, it has nothing to do with their protests

