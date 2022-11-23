Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 23, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Video of minister Satyendar Jain having a sumptuous meal inside Tihar jail cell

In Gujarat rally, Yogi describes AAP as another version of the Congress

Why Owaisi said, no ‘haqeem’ can now rejuvenate the Congress party

