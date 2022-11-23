Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 23, 2022

Wednesday, November 23, 2022
     
India TV News Desk Written By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published on: November 23, 2022 20:12 IST
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Video of minister Satyendar Jain having a sumptuous meal inside Tihar jail cell
  • In Gujarat rally, Yogi describes AAP as another version of the Congress 
  • Why Owaisi said, no ‘haqeem’ can now rejuvenate the Congress party 

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. 

Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

