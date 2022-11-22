Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 22, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Was Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s masseur in Tihar jail a rapist, or a physiotherapist?
- Delhi AAP MLA flees from meeting after party workers rained blows, hurled abuses
- Exclusive: Kejriwal says, Gujarat CM is a ‘puppet’, Fadnavis describes Kejriwal as ‘migratory bird’
